× First Warning Forecast: Wild Temperature Swings

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers still lingering this evening mainly for parts of northeastern North Carolina. They are expected to linger overnight and we will stay mostly cloudy. Temperatures have already started dropping into the 40s and 50s and will continue to drop overnight.

Tomorrow we will wake up to temperatures in the mid to high 30s with a clear sky and no rain. We will stay dry through the day with lots of sunshine. Highs will only reach the mid to high 40s by the afternoon.

Wednesday we start to warm up once again. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with only a 10% rain chance. Saturday we warm up even more to a high of 70 but rain chances jump to 40% in the late afternoon.

Christmas Eve will mild and rainy. We will reach a high of 55 with a 60% chance of rain for most of the day. Christmas is shaping up to look a little nicer but chillier. Highs will only reach the upper 40s but rain chances will be minimal at 20%

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%), Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%). Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 20th

1962 Winter Weather: 3.6″ snow – Richmond

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.