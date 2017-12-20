Dunkin’ Donuts creates coffee-flavored beer

Dunkin’ Donuts has paired up with a Massachusetts brewery to create “DDark Roasted Brew,” the first beer ever made with Dunkin’ Donuts’ dark roast coffee beans.

It’s described as a “decadent stout-style beer” with a “full-roasted coffee flavor.”

It will be available exclusively for purchase at Wormtown Brewery’s Tap Room at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday, when winter solstice begins.

If you’re not in Massachusetts, you can celebrate the darkest day of the year with a Dunkin’ Dark Roast and a chocolate glazed doughnut, which will be available nationwide.