Amazon Prime adds beer, wine to delivery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Amazon’s one and two-hour delivery service, Prime Now, announced Wednesday that it has added the superfast delivery of beer and wine in the resort city.

Prime members can shop for wine and beer products from popular and even local brands, like Bold Rock and Stone Brewing.

Some of the most popular items delivered in Virginia Beach include water, eggs, bananas and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. The superfast delivery service is available from 10:00 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Prime members receive free two-hour delivery windows and one-hour delivery for a fee.

Prime members can download the Prime Now app, available on iOS and Android devices, to place orders and track the status of the delivery in real time. Visit www.primenow.com to learn more or shop items available in the area.