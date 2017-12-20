× Accused ISIS sympathizer from Suffolk to be sentenced Wednesday

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk man facing terrorism charges is expected to be sentenced later today.

Lionel Williams faces up to 20 years in prison.

In August, inside a federal courtroom, he plead guilty to trying to help ISIS.

FBI agents arrested Williams at his home in Suffolk late last year.

According to court documents obtained by News 3, Williams went to area stores and bought gift cards meant to help ISIS buy weapons.

Prosecutors say he sent money intended for ISIS and was talking about carrying out a local attack.

Williams neighbors told us the news came as a shock.

FBI agents say Williams was also posting pro-ISIS messages on Facebook.

News 3 will be inside the courtroom.

Stay with us for updates.