Two speeding cars lose control on Norfolk’s Chesapeake Blvd., cause chaos and destruction, witnesses say

NORFOLK, Va. - Homeowners who live near the intersection of Chesapeake Blvd and Bayview Blvd say they awoke to screeching tires and loud bangs early Monday morning.

It was about 3 a.m. when Michelle Hogge says she went outside to see what was going on.

"It was like World War III," she recalled.

Hogge and other witnesses say two cars had sped down Chesapeake Blvd and lost control with one of them plowing into a Nissan Ultima parked just off the street and hitting a telephone pole.

The other vehicle had driven over the median and hit a Ford Mustang, also parked witnesses say.

Both vehicles that were hit sustained thousands of dollars in damage.

A third vehicle was also damaged along with the two suspect vehicles.

Witnesses say the men driving the cars fled the scene before police arrived.

News 3 reached out to police to find out if the suspects were caught, but have not heard back.