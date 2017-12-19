Two men wanted in connection for Elizabeth City armed robbery, shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department has obtained warrants for two men in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that happened on December 11.

Police are looking for Rasheen Raymond Williams and Rodney Wayne Stokley. Williams and Stokley are wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, armed robbery and first degree kidnapping.

Police say Williams and Stokley should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the location of Rasheen Williams, or Rodney Stokley is requested to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or contact the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information is strictly confidential.