Two hospitalized after Elizabeth City shooting; Police investigating

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in the 700 block of Herrington Road Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at 4:21 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police do not have any information on a suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.

There is no further information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

