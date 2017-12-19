Eight displaced after Suffolk brush fire spreads to home

SUFFOLK, Va. – Firefighters with Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a brush fire that spread to a residential structure in the 7600 block of Harvest Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at 1:26 p.m. The first unit arrived at the scene at 1:35 p.m., and the fire was called under control at 1:55 p.m.

The brush fire burned between a half to a full acre of mostly grassy lawn and some woodland. It extended to the home with burn damage mostly to the exterior.

The home suffered between $5000 to $10,000 worth of damage. Eight adults were home at the time of the fire and will be staying with family due to displacement.

There were no injuries in this incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is currently being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

