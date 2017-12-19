One displaced after Suffolk residential fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Firefighters with Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a residential fire in the 11000 block of Camp Pond Road Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at 4:29 p.m. The first units arrived at the scene around 4:45 p.m. and found a single wide trailer fully engulfed in flames. The fire had extended to the wood line.

Crews called the fire under control at 5:15 p.m. No one was at home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The single occupant of the home will be displaced and has made arrangements to stay with family.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

