Norfolk adoption family featured on CBS’s ‘Home for the Holidays’

NORFOLK, Va. - CBS aired their 19th annual “A Home for the Holidays with Josh Groban," Monday night.

The special features adoption stories from foster care families explaining how their lives have been changed through adoption.

Josh Groban explained how the show touched his life as well, “Holding it together tonight is challenge number one. I've been watching the show for almost as many years as its been on. This was one of the first shows I was ever on as a new artist, almost 16 years ago.”

The show introduced four families, including the Dennis family from Norfolk who adopted two teenage girls.

“It's very great to have parents that love you and support you in any way possible. Definitely thankful to have them," Angie Dennis said.

Her sister, Kylie, explained their great story “It's a good feeling because to know that you have people in your life to care for you and love you.”