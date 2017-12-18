Police in Norfolk investigate commercial armed robbery

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a business that happened Thursday, December 14.

Police say that they responded to the Afro-Caribbean Groceries and Restaurant around 5 p.m. at 521 E. Little Creek Rd.

A clerk at the store told police that a man entered the store and pulled a gun on him, before demanding money. The suspect fled the scene after the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone who may recognize this man to call the Norfolk Crime Line.