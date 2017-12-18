Newport News Police investigating homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News is investigating a shooting in the 12800 block of Tahiska Lane Monday night.
Dispatchers received the call shortly before 10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The incident is currently being ruled as a homicide.
Police have not been able to identify the victim yet and have no suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
37.150865 -76.506038