Newport News Police investigating homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News is investigating a shooting in the 12800 block of Tahiska Lane Monday night.

Dispatchers received the call shortly before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The incident is currently being ruled as a homicide.

Police have not been able to identify the victim yet and have no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.