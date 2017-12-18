Newport News man arrested for assaulting officer during arrest

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 34-year-old Newport News man was arrested after he struck an officer while trespassing on the property of an apartment complex.

Jazmin Beale was in the 500 block of Adams Ave. when an officer noticed him wearing a baggy jacket with the right side of the jacket weighed down.

Officials say Beale struck the officer while he was being detained, and police also found a gun on him while he was being taken into custody.

Beale was on the property of Garden View Apartments when a Newport News Police officer confronted him. Beale, who was walking to the Ivy Farms Apartment complex, told police that he was going to visit a relative. Both apartment complexes have no trespassing signs posted.

Police say they also discovered that Beale was barred from the Garden View Apartment property.

Beale has been charged with:

(1) ASSAULT: ON LAW ENF/JUDGE/DOC/FIRE/EMERG PERSON

(2) OBSTRUCT JUSTICE: W/ THREATS/FORCE

(3) CONCEALED WEAPON: CARRY, 2 OFF

(4) FIREARM: CONCEAL BY PROTECTIVE ORDER SUBJECT

(5) FIREARM: POSS BY NON-VIOL FELON CONV NOT W/IN 10Y

(6) TRESPASS AFTER HAVING BEEN FORBIDDEN TO DO SO

(7) TRESPASS: AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN TO DO SO

(8) RESISTING ARREST