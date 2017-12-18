× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 60s

Sunny and warm to start the week… We will see mostly sunny skies today with more clouds in North Carolina, mainly south of the Albemarle. Highs will warm to near 60, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Lows will drop into the mid 40s tonight under mainly clear skies.

Tuesday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid 60s. We will see mostly sunny skies with clouds building in late tomorrow afternoon.

A cold front will bring in rain and a big cool down through midweek. Expect rain on Wednesday, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will drop into the 50s on Wednesday and into the 40s Thursday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs near 60. Winds: SW/W 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 18th

1916 Winter Storm: 5.3″ snow – Richmond

2009 Snow 4-6 inches in Richmond

