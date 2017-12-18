Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for shooting man three times with victim’s own gun

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 17 years in prison Monday for shooting a man three times with the victim’s own gun.

Hasaan Lorenzo Gordon was sentenced for charges of Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Non-Violent Felon. A judge initially sentenced Gordon to 28 years in prison with 11 years suspended.

If this matter had gone to trial, evidence would have proven that on October 29, 2016, the victim in this case loaned his firearm to a friend. The friend brought the firearm to a Norfolk State University homecoming party that Gordon was also attending. The friend believed that Gordon stole the firearm from his vehicle at some point during the party and told the owner of the gun about the theft.

The next day, the victim and the other man drove to Gordon’s residence on Old Clubhouse Road in Virginia Beach to try to retrieve the firearm. Gordon was walking down Old Clubhouse Road around 8 p.m. when the victim confronted him. The victim punched Gordon in the face and a struggle ensued. The victim recognized his gun in Gordon’s waistband. Gordon reached for the firearm while the victim tried to stop him from grabbing it. Gordon then shot the victim twice in the stomach. Gordon turned to leave, then turned around and walked back toward the victim and shot him a third time. The victim survived the shooting.

Gordon was found a few days later in Nassau County, New York, and was extradited back to Virginia Beach. He has prior convictions for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Grand Larceny.