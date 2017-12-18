Local man sentenced to 32 years in prison after child porn investigation uncovers child sexual assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A local man was sentenced Monday to 32 years in prison after a federal child porn investigation uncovered the sexual assault of a minor.

31-year-old Bruce Lee Scott was sentenced for charges of Rape, Aggravated Sexual Battery – Victim Under age 13, two counts of Forcible Sodomy, Object Sexual Penetration and Indecent Liberties. A judge sentenced Scott to 56 years in prison with 24 years suspended. In addition to this sentence, Scott is serving 16 years in the federal system for child pornography possession.

Scott pleaded guilty on August 9. If this matter had gone to trial, evidence would have proven that between January 2011 and August 2011, Scott frequently molested a child he knew. Initially, Scott “groomed and guided” the victim’s actions, and the two used a notebook to detail their “relationship.” These offenses were discovered after a federal child pornography sweep.

As a result of the investigation, authorities served a search warrant at Scott’s home. Authorities found written communications between Scott and the victim detailing sexual encounters. Police interviewed Scott, and he confessed to having a sexual relationship with the child.

Scott has prior convictions for Indecent Liberties, three counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Petit Larceny, Violation of Probation and minor traffic offenses. He is also serving a 16-year sentence in the federal penitentiary for child pornography.