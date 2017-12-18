× First Warning Forecast: Warm Start To The Week

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

​A warm start to the work week will continue through Tuesday then we will see a big drop in temperatures. Most of us have made it into the 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and no rain. Tomorrow we will wake up in the 30s and 40s but warm into the mid to high 60s. We will see plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions. The wind will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday we will start to see some changes with a cold front moving through the area. Cloud cover will start to build in leaving us mostly cloudy and a 40% chance of rain. Our big drop in temperatures comes Thursday. Most of us will not make it out of the 40s for Thursday but we will only have a 10% chance of rain.

By Friday we make it back into the 60s which will continue through Saturday. Christmas Eve on Sunday will drop back into the 50s but still be above average.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs near 60. Winds: SW/W 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 18th

1916 Winter Storm: 5.3″ snow – Richmond

2009 Snow 4-6 inches in Richmond

