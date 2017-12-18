Franklin Police investigating homicide after body found in water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN, Va. - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in the water, according to police.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of West Second Avenue.

When officers arrived, they saw two cars that were struck by bullets. Police received information that the victim may have been seen limping away from the scene.

On Monday morning, officers found a victim located in the water adjacent to West Second Avenue.

The Virginia State Police dive team helped police recover the body.

The victim was identified as Brandon Lee Leonard, 26, of Franklin.

There is no further information at this time.

