Two-alarm fire destroys Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk home was completely destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire in the 300 block of Page Place around 4:15 p.m.

Fire units arrived to find the two-story home fully involved. They were able to get the fire under control by 4:54 p.m.

Two adults and one dog were home at the time of the fire and they were able to escape without injury. However, they will be displaced as a result of the damage done. The American Red Cross will be providing assistance.

Battalion 2, Engine 10, Engine 25, Engine 29, Engine 3, Engine 5, Engine 6, Engine 9, EMS 1, Ladder 5, Medic 10A, Medic 9A, Rescue 1, Safety 1, and Training 3 responded to the incident.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family. Physical donations of gift cards, non perishable food, household and lawn & garden items are being collected for the couple and their small dog at Dynamic Movements School of Performing Arts at 3205 Bridge Rd., Suffolk, VA 23435. Drop-off times are Sunday Dec. 17 11am-4pm and Monday, Dec 18 through Thursday, Dec. 21 4pm – 9pm.