Defense saves the day as the Redskins squeak past Cardinals 20-15

LANDOVER, Md. – From start to finish, the Redskins defense bent, but never broke with their backs against the wall. Washington (6-and-8) shut Arizona out in the red zone (0-for-6), limiting the Cardinals to 15 points on five Phil Dawson field goals.

The Redskins offense was by no means clicking on all cylinders, as they were out-gained by Arizona 286-219. The run game was held to 32 yards on the day, but Kirk Cousins finished the day 18-of-26 for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Kapri Bibbs scored his first touchdown as a Redskin when Cousins connected with him for a 36-yard touchdown toss.

It didn’t take long for the ‘Skins to get on the board. Defensive lineman Anthony Lanier made a game-altering play in the first minute of the game with a strip-sack of Blaine Gabbert.

Preston Smith recovered and put Washington in striking distance, where Cousins would finish the drive off with a five-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder.

More importantly, the team only turned the ball over once on a Vernon Davis fumble in the first half.

The win for the burgundy and gold keeps the hopes alive for a third-straight non-losing season, while eliminating Arizona from playoff contention.

Up next, Washington hosts a 5-and-9 Denver Broncos team on Christmas Eve at 1:00pm.