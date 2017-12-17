Woman, child injured in Hampton Boulevard crash with Naval Support Activity fire truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A woman and a child were seriously injured Sunday morning in a crash involving a Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Fire and Emergency fire engine.

Both are in surgery Sunday evening, according to the Norfolk Police Department, and are in serious, but stable condition.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Hampton Boulevard and Baker Road and was reported to Norfolk Police at 11:45 a.m.

Police say the NSA fire truck was exiting the fire station at Baker Street with its emergency lights and sirens activated when it was hit by an SUV traveling northbound on Hampton Boulevard.

The driver of the SUV, a woman, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she is listed in critical condition. The woman's 12-year-old daughter was the only passenger in the SUV. She was taken to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters and is being treated for serious injuries.

Four people were on the fire truck when the crash occurred and two of them were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Hampton Boulevard at Baker Road were shut down at this time while the crash is investigated. Roads opened back up around 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

