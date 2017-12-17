Norfolk home damaged by fire

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk home was damaged by fire Sunday morning.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue units responded to a fire alarm in the 3500 block of Ladd Avenue at 10:40 a.m.

Units arrived at 10:44 a.m. to find a single-family, wood-framed home with smoke coming from the front, back and chimney.

Firefighters forced their way inside and searched for any occupants. No one appeared to be home.

The fire was determined to be under control at 11:05 a.m.

The origin, cause and damage estimates are still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

No one was injured.