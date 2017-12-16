Woman suffering from life threatening injuries after Virginia Beach auto-pedestrian crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman is suffering from serious injuries after an auto-pedestrian crash in the 3800 block of Shore Drive Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received the call at 7:17 a.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling on Shady Oaks Drive and made a left turn onto Shore Drive, striking the woman as she was crossing Shore Drive.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Virginia Beach Fatal Crash Team (FACT).

