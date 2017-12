HAMPTON, Va. – Two adults and one child have been displaced after a residential fire in the 20 block of Old Fox Hill Road Saturday.

Dispatchers received the call at 3:50 p.m. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames.

The home suffered heavy damage to the kitchen, dining room and living room. The Red Cross is currently assisting the people who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

