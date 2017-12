SUFFOLK, Va – On Saturday, a man was hospitalized after a shooting in the 600 block of Kinsey Lane.

Dispatchers received the call at 2:34 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital by a relative before police arrived.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line.

