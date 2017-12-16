Chesapeake man shot in foot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 27-year-old Chesapeake man was shot in the foot early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received the call requesting assistance to a gunshot victim in the 2000 block of Plow Lane around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right foot.

The victim was unwilling to provide any information about the suspects or the location of the shooting.

There is no further information at this time.

