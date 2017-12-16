6th annual Blankets for the Homeless held in Virginia Beach

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The sixth annual Blankets for the Homeless event was held in Virginia Beach Saturday.

The event provides blankets, toys and a chance to meet Santa to homeless families that are in need.

Workers with Blankets for the Homeless shared gifts from noon to 1 p.m. with homeless families at the Macthrift Hotel in Virginia Beach.

“It is always a beautiful experience,” said Mariah Smith, who helps run Blankets for the Homeless. “Many of the families who are living in hotels that we’re helping do not have vehicles to make it to toys for tots. We bring Christmas to them.”

Smith’s dad is the one who dresses up as Santa for the kids and families being helped.

The organization is helping homeless families that have been provided a home in a few hotels for the time being.

The organization also said that there is a hotel in Norfolk that has homeless families in-which they will be helping as well.