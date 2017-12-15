YMCA opening new location in Virginia Beach Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – YMCA will be opening a new gym location in the Virginia Beach Town Center.

The new location will be located at 205 Town Center Drive, Suite 220, and will officially open to the public on January 1.

YMCA at Town Center will feature a 5,800 square foot wellness center, with group training space, cardio equipment and strength training equipment.

Even though the gym does not open till New Year’s Day, the gym is letting people sign up early with a $0 joining fee.

Members will also get to use any of the 20 gym locations that are apart of the greater YMCA of South Hampton Roads, as well as access to YMCAs across the country through the company’s Nationwide Membership Reciprocity program.

There will also be a new high-intensity heart-rate training classes offered at the YMCA, and can be added to your membership fee.