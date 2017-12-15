VDOT to lift lane closures, easing holiday travel on Virginia roadways

RICHMOND, Va. – With traffic picking up as the holidays approach, The Virginia Department of Transportation is lifting lane closures that could have made commutes longer for people on Virginia roads.

These lifts include a reduced road work schedule for VDOT employees and contractors, which means that lanes that have been closed, will be open to create better traffic flow for the holidays.

Lifted lain closures will be from noon Friday, Dec. 22 until noon Tuesday, Dec. 26. Lane closures will also be lifted from noon Friday, Dec. 29 to noon Tuesday, Jan. 2.

