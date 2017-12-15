Newport News woman arrested for child neglect after son found wandering without shirt, shoes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after her four-year-old child was found wandering around outside without a shirt or shoes.

Newport News Police responded to the Key West Inn in the 11800 block of Jefferson Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they met with the person who called police. That person had the four-year-old boy with her.

As officers were talking with the woman, 26-year-old Sara Hooks approached and identified herself as the boy’s mother. She said she was only gone for 10 minutes when the boy disappeared. However, it was later revealed she was gone for more than 30 minutes.

During that time, the boy was seen outside without a shirt or shoes. Eventually he went back inside, got his shoes, and started walking to a nearby Sonic Drive-In fast food restaurant. That’s when the woman came into contact with him and called police.

Hooks was placed under arrest for child neglect. While searching her, officers found a hypodermic needle in her purse and a metal smoking device with suspected cocaine residue.

Hooks was also charged with Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug and Unauthorized Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia.