Man arrested for leading Chesapeake Police on pursuit in stolen vehicle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 27-year-old man was arrested after leading Chesapeake Police on a brief pursuit early Friday morning.

Police say around 1:45 a.m., they attempted to pull over a vehicle for defective equipment at Indian River Road and Hazel Avenue.

The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Dominique Jarrett, refused to stop.

Police chased Jarret onto I-64 where the vehicle eventually became disabled and stopped near the Little Creek exit.

Jarrett was taken into custody and charged with Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of Stolen Property, Defective Equipment, Felony Eluding and Possession of Marijuana.

He also had three outstanding warrants on file.