CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A malfunction at the High Rise Bridge that closed east and west lanes is causing major backups.

The malfunction came after a scheduled bridge lift Friday evening.

After the bridge closed, there was a malfunction with the bridge’s grate locking mechanism, which opens the bridge.

Traffic is being detoured and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

As of 8:30 p.m., there is no estimated time of repair.