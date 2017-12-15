Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office raises money through “Shop With A Cop” program

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – At a Walmart in Gloucester County this weekend, 140 children will be provided a better holiday season through the county’s “Shop With A Cop” program.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office will be holding its “Shop With A Cop” event at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, which after 4-mouth of fundraising, has raised over $30,000 with the help of the community.

SWAC helps offer kids a full holiday shopping experience, that includes a bike-giveaway and a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Clause.

Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said that a variety of other law enforcement personnel from other agencies in the community also helped to make this event happen.