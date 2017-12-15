Former staffer accuses Congressman Bobby Scott of sexual misconduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Va. - A former legislative aide to Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) is accusing him of sexual misconduct.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, M. Reese Everton alleged that in 2013, Scott touched her leg and body without permission and offered to advance her in her career if she would allow him to have his way.

Everson says she was eventually wrongfully terminated from her position.

A lawyer herself, Everson specializes in sexual misconduct advocacy. She had originally scheduled a press conference for late November but called it off amid reports of retaliation and fears she may again become a victim.

She recently appeared on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle to talk about sexual misconduct, but declined to reveal the name of the Congressman.

Congressman Scott issued the following statement:

“Today, a former Congressional Black Caucus Foundation fellow, backed by a Republican operative known for dabbling in outlandish conspiracy theories, falsely alleged an act of sexual harassment against me. I absolutely deny this allegation of misconduct. I have never sexually harassed anyone in my 25 years of service in the United States Congress, or in my 40 years of public service, or at any other time. Sexual harassment and assault are serious issues deserving of critical attention and review. No one should be subjected to sexual harassment or be treated unfairly. I have fought to promote and ensure that in my political and professional life and I live by it personally. The recent national discussion about sexual harassment is valued and important to our work to continue to make the workplace free from harassment and discrimination. False allegations will squander this momentous opportunity for dialogue on meaningful change in the workplace. I am confident that this false allegation will be seen for what it is when the facts are adequately reviewed.”