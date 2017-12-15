First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings, Gilmerton closure Sunday
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Coleman Bridge 11:00 AM, Noon, 2:45 PM and 7:00 PM
High Rise Bridge 7:00 and 8:30 PM
GILMERTON BRIDGE CLOSURE SUNDAY
Maintenance work will require a full closure of the Gilmerton Bridge on Sunday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Detour via the I-64 High Rise Bridge or the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge.
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT
I-64, High Rise Bridge:
- Single-lane closures eastbound at the High Rise Bridge:
- December 15 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- December 16 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- Single-lane closures westbound at the High Rise Bridge:
- December 15 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- December 16 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- December 10-16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures in both directions as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- December 11-15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com/press-room/traffic-alerts/ for the latest project and traffic updates.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures will be from December 10-16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:
- One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.
Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures in both directions on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Starting at 6 a.m. December 11 and ending no later than noon December 15 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).
Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.