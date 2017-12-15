× First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings, Gilmerton closure Sunday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Coleman Bridge 11:00 AM, Noon, 2:45 PM and 7:00 PM

High Rise Bridge 7:00 and 8:30 PM

–

GILMERTON BRIDGE CLOSURE SUNDAY

Maintenance work will require a full closure of the Gilmerton Bridge on Sunday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Detour via the I-64 High Rise Bridge or the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT

I-64, High Rise Bridge:

Single-lane closures eastbound at the High Rise Bridge:

December 15 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

December 16 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Single-lane closures westbound at the High Rise Bridge:

December 15 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

December 16 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

December 10-16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures in both directions as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

December 11-15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com/press-room/traffic-alerts/ for the latest project and traffic updates.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures will be from December 10-16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures in both directions on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Starting at 6 a.m. December 11 and ending no later than noon December 15 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.