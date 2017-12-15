Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson under investigation for workplace misconduct

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers have opened an investigation into team owner and founder Jerry Richardson for alleged workplace misconduct, the team announced Friday afternoon.

“The Carolina Panthers today announced it has commenced an internal investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against the team’s owner and founder, Jerry Richardson. The investigation is being led by the outside international law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP, and will be overseen by limited owner and former White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles.

The Carolina Panthers and Mr. Richardson take these allegations very seriously and are fully committed to a full investigation and taking appropriate steps to address and remediate any misconduct,” team spokesman Steven Drummond said.”

‘The entire organization is fully committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and diverse work environment where all individuals, regardless of sex, race, color, religion, gender, or sexual identity or orientation, are treated fairly and equally. We have work to do to achieve this goal, but we are going to meet it.'”

Richardson, 81, was awarded the Panthers franchise in 1993 as an expansion team.

Due to the investigation being ongoing, the Panthers cannot provide further comment.