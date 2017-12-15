‘Breaking Bad’ marathon to air on AMC for show’s 10th anniversary

Great news for Breaking Bad fans!

AMC is airing a marathon of the hit show for the its 10th anniversary.

The 62 episode marathon will begin on New Year’s Eve, airing the shows in chronological order each weekend through January, according to Entertainment Weekly.

If you’re unfamiliar with the series, it’s about a high school chemistry teacher diagnosed with Stage III lung cancer who turns to making and selling methamphetamine in order to secure his family’s financial security.

Here’s the official schedule for the marathon:

Dec. 31: Begins at 2 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 100 to 203)

Jan. 1: Begins at 2 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 204 to 213)

Jan. 6: Begins at 6 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 301 to 306)

Jan. 7: Begins at 6 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 307 to 311)

Jan. 13: Begins at 6 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 312 to 403)

Jan. 14: Begins at 6 p.m. (Episodes 404 to 408)

Jan. 20: Begins at 3:15 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 409 to 413)

Jan. 21: Begins at 6 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 501 to 506)

Jan 27: Begins at 6 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 507 to 511)

Jan. 29: Begins at 6 p.m. ET/PT (Episodes 512 to 516)