A talk with the Santaland Diaries elf about the funny new late-night holiday show on Coast Live

NORFOLK, VA - Virginia Stage Company has added a special late night holiday show for “mature elves only” in 2017.

Santaland Diaries is based on the memoir of award-winning comedic author David Sedaris. This hilarious one-man-show takes us back to ye olden days when he was one of Santa’s Elves at Macy’s Department Store.

Santaland Diaries has weekend performances starting Friday, December 15 and runs for two weekends only. 10 pm on December 15-16 and December 22-23. 7pm on December 17.

For tickets or information visit vastage.org or call (757) 627-1234.