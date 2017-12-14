Watch: Suffolk academy school choir wows with Star Wars theme song

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Star Wars fans and movie buffs alike will be wowed by this group's medley of the movie's theme song.

The Fleur De Lis Singers from the Nansemond-Suffolk Academy sang their hearts out as News 3 filmed for our "Sounds of the Season' segment.

“The Last Jedi" officially hits theaters Thursday night.

The film is the biggest ticket pre-seller for Fandango since the series’ last film, 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which went on to become the biggest opening in film history.

“The Last Jedi” debuts in more than 4,100 theaters domestically and is on track for an opening weekend in the $200 million range. However, some box office analysts are saying the movie has the chance to open even higher.

