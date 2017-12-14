Teen suffering from possible life threatening injuries after Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 16-year-old boy was shot in the 2300 block of Madison Avenue Thursday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 9:11 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his back area.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is listed as possibly life threatening.

Police say possible witnesses saw a dark-colored vehicle speeding away south on Madison Avenue. There is no other suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates.