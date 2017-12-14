Suffolk Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief arrested for DWI, hit and run

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Owen C. Thomasson III was arrested Thursday on charges of driving while intoxicated and felony hit and run, among other charges, according to a spokesperson with the City of Suffolk.

Thomasson, 44, was indicted on the following charges: felony hit and run – personal injury, felony destroy property, two counts of misdemeanor destroy property, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor failure to report accident, misdemeanor filing a false police report and misdemeanor obstruction of justice.

According to the City, Thomasson was not on duty at the time of the incident.

These charges are related to an incident that happened on October 14, where a citizen notified dispatchers at 11:02 p.m. that a pickup truck had struck a utility pole in the 800 block of Wilroy Road and left the scene. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that two utility poles, two mailboxes and a bush had been struck. The vehicle in question was found unoccupied at the intersection of East Constance Road and North Main Street.

