Richmond Police shoot man who opened fire on officers

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police shot a man who opened fire on officers Thursday morning following a pursuit, according to Richmond Police.

Police were initially called to the 1200 block of St. John Street where one person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers spotted and then followed a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle involved in the St. John Street shooting.

That vehicle drove to a dead end along the 3300 block of 4th Avenue, CBS 6 reported.

Once it stopped, a man exited the vehicle and opened fire on police.

No officers were shot.

Police returned fire and shot the gunman.

A second man in the vehicle then exited the vehicle and ran off.

The suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital. His condition has not been released.

Police did take a second person into custody. Officers are trying to determine whether that second person is connected to the case.

This is a developing story.