Normal operations resume after gas leak at Deep Creek HS in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department says two natural gas leaks on a rooftop HVAC unit at Deep Creek High School have been isolated and fixed.

The fire department says fire crews were called to the school after an odor of gas was reported in the school’s main hallway around 7:32 a.m.

Fire crews arrived at the school at 7:36 a.m. and found elevated levels of Carbon Monoxide with a smell of gas in some portions of the school.

Student classes do not begin until 8:40 a.m., so students who were arriving at school at the time were kept in places in the school with zero carbon monoxide or gas readings.

Fire crews and school maintenance crews traced the leak to a rooftop HVAC unit and were able to isolate and fix two natural gas leaks.

Firefighters then verified that there were zero carbon monoxide and natural gas readings schoolwide.

The school returned to normal operations at 9:40 a.m.