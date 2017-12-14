Police in Elizabeth City arrest two in car break-in case

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police in Elizabeth City arrested an 18-year-old man, and a juvenile in connection to car break-ins Monday.

Around 3 a.m. police responded to calls that came into dispatch about two people being seen breaking into cars in the area.

When on-scene, police found the two suspects, and also determined that they were also involved in other break-ins that evening as well.

Jesean Brown was the 18-year-old arrested. An initial investigation by Elizabeth City Police detectives found that Brown was also involved in multiple vehicle break-ins that date back to September 2017.

Brown was charged with 31 Counts of Felony Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle, 1 count Felony Larceny, 1 count Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, said police. He is currently being held on a $33,000 secured bond at Albermarle District Jail.

No details were release on the other suspect, because they are a juvenile.