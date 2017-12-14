Man rescued from Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire Department crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 1700 block of Canton Avenue late Wednesday night.

Fire units arrived on scene just before midnight and reported a single-family wood frame home with smoke showing.

Upon entering the home, an elderly man was found on the floor near the door and was immediately removed and treated on scene. The man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

A complete search of the residence and found no other occupants.

Firefighters reported the fire was under control at 1:17 a.m Thursday morning.

Officials say the home suffered moderate damage. The cause of fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshall’s office.