NORFOLK, Va. – A 38-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a street sweeper on Wednesday night in Norfolk.

The victim was driving a Honda Accord southbound on Tidewater Drive when he rear-ended the street sweeper near the intersection of Philpotts Road.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital but died shortly after arrival.

The driver of the street sweeper was not injured. No other vehicles were involved.