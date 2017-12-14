January 11 could be Virginia’s most miserable day of the year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – According to a new report, January 11 will be the most suitable day for Virginians to do nothing and watch Netflix all day.

Forecasters believe that January 11 is going to be the most miserable weather day in Virginia. Cherry Digital, a consumer information company, concluded its findings that predicted the coldest, darkest and most miserable days for each state in the U.S.

The company found that January 29, 2018 will be the coldest day of the year, and the Christmas Eve will be the darkest days of the year for Virginia.

Not all states will have the same miserable day though. In the northwest United State, states like Washington will be experiencing their most miserable days during late December. Washington state’s most miserable day is December 22.

The study states that the reason for the earlier days on the West Coast is because of the region’s oceanic climate. The East Coast holds off on the worst of the year’s weather a little longer till after the holiday season.

Logan Block from sleepopolis says,” Admittedly, no one in their right mind would want to be outdoors on such cold and dark days, which is why you should plan ahead to stay in and get cosy.”

If you or someone you might know will be traveling over these cold and dark winter months, this interactive map could possibly show how to avoid the worst weather in each state of the U.S.

This report also predicts that January 11 will be the most miserable day for North Carolina.