Isle of Wight double homicide suspects in court Thursday

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. – The two men accused of murdering an elderly Isle of Wight mother and her adult son are expected to be in court Thursday afternoon.

29-year-old Kareem Mitchell and 19-year-old Richard Holmes are both charged with two counts first degree murder for the September slayings.

Loved ones found 80-year-old Nancy Starnes and her son, Kenneth, dead inside their home.

Court documents revealed Mitchell shot the two multiple times, while Holmes admitted to being there.

Police told us the “gruesome scene” was part of a home invasion.

Court documents revealed Mitchell kicked in the door to the home of the Starnes and then saw Kenny reach for something, so he shot his gun and then saw Kenny fall back.

Mitchell then “just panicked” and fired again, the court documents say.

Next, he heard Nancy calling out and he went into her room.

The complaint says Mitchell “snapped and fired once and then his finger was on the trigger and he fired a second time.”

Court documents also say investigators found Mitchell hiding in a closet of his home “under a pile of clothes.”

Inside the home, investigators found several items from the Starnes’ home, including a TV and a laptop, according to the court documents.

Two others have also been charged for their involvement.

