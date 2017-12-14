Five things you should do to get through airport security faster over the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're flying somewhere for the holidays this year, there are five things you should do to get through security without any hassles.

The first one you probably already know about but don't always do - get to the airport early.

Everything will take a little longer over the holidays: getting through traffic, parking your car, and checking -in.

The TSA recommends you get to the airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

The TSA's second tip is to use your time wisely while waiting in the security line.

Have your boarding pass and ID ready and start emptying everything from your pockets.

You also need to remember that there's new protocol in place this year.

You're now required to put any electronic device larger than a cell phone into a bin with nothing above or below it.

Third, don't wrap any presents you're bringing with you. If they trigger an alarm, you could have to unwrap them.

You can bring food, through. If you baked some Christmas cookies or have a delicious ham you want to take with you, they are allowed to go in your carry-on.

If the food is spreadable or pourable, though, you have to comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule or place it in your checked bag.

Finally, be smart about what you pack.

If you don't know whether something is allowed or not, just click here to check.