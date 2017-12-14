Coleman’s Winter Wonderland lives on at Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – If you’re looking for Christmas, we found it.

The Coleman Collection is on display at the Portsmouth Art and Cultural Center.

More than 50 years ago the Coleman Garden Nursery was operated by Junie and Millie Lancaster.

They began collecting animatronics after visiting Disney’s Small World exhibit at the New York World’s Fair in 1964.

The first figure which went on display in the garden nursery window that year was Sleeping Santa. With each season, the collection grew.

When the nursery closed in 2004, the City of Portsmouth Museums acquired the collection, which is now on its fourteenth year of sharing this holiday tradition.

The museum is located at 400 High Street. Tickets are $3 per visit!